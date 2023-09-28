© 2023 Texas Public Radio
U.S. soldier expelled from North Korea touches down in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Carson Frame,
Marian Navarro
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT
U.S. Private Travis T. King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, July 18, 2023.
Sarah Leslie/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo
U.S. Private Travis T. King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, July 18, 2023.

U.S. Army Private Travis King returned to the United States early Thursday morning following his release from North Korea.

Video footage shows King landing at Joint-Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston not long after midnight.

He was expected to undergo a medical review and a reunification process at Brooke Army Medical Center — the same military hospital that treatedWNBA player Brittney Griner when she was released by Russia in December 2022.

King ran into North Korea in mid-July after he served time in a South Korean prison for an assault. He was set to return to Fort Bliss before he ran across the border.

North Korea expelled the 23-year-old soldier on Wednesday and claimed he had confessed to an illegal entry.

He was transported to China and then taken into U.S. custody without any concessions.

He met with Nicholas Burns, U.S. ambassador to China, near the North Korean border before his plane made a stop in Shenyang, China, en route to the Texas military base.

King will be reunited with his family before his case proceeds.

