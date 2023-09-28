U.S. soldier expelled from North Korea touches down in San Antonio

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

U.S. Army Private Travis King returned to the United States early Thursday morning following his release from North Korea.

Video footage shows King landing at Joint-Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston not long after midnight.

He was expected to undergo a medical review and a reunification process at Brooke Army Medical Center — the same military hospital that treatedWNBA player Brittney Griner when she was released by Russia in December 2022.

King ran into North Korea in mid-July after he served time in a South Korean prison for an assault. He was set to return to Fort Bliss before he ran across the border.

North Korea expelled the 23-year-old soldier on Wednesday and claimed he had confessed to an illegal entry.

He was transported to China and then taken into U.S. custody without any concessions.

He met with Nicholas Burns, U.S. ambassador to China, near the North Korean border before his plane made a stop in Shenyang, China, en route to the Texas military base.

King will be reunited with his family before his case proceeds.