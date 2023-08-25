© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Military & Veterans' Issues

Fort Cavazos home to the first human milk depot on a U.S. military installation

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz
Published August 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT
Amy Yeager, district director, Bell County Public Health, Maj. Matthew Nestander, Chief of Inpatient Pediatrics and NICU Medical Director, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Cavazos, and a host of infants and mothers stand by as Nicole Koenen, WIC Director, Bell County Public Health, cuts the ribbon for the new Fort Cavazos Milk Depot during its grand opening ceremony at the Shoemaker Center Aug. 23.
Courtesy photo
/
U.S. Army
Fort Cavazos held a grand opening Wednesday for its new milk depot, heralded by Army officials as the first and only military human milk collection site in the country.

The depot will collect donations and distribute breast milk to new mothers and their babies on base in the surrounding area.

It will work in conjunction with Mother's Milk Bank of Austin, the largest nonprofit human milk bank in the country.

“Healthy lactating women who pass the screening to become milk donors will be able to conveniently drop off their donated milk in their community,” said Milk Bank of Austin CEO Kim Updegrove.

Prior to the depot, milk had to be transported 65 miles from Austin to Killeen.

While it will still be processed at Mother's Milk Bank of Austin, it will be stored across the street from the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center's nursery that provides care to sick and pre-term babies.

"Our NICU averages 150 to 200 annual admissions, with each infant benefitting from the availability of donor breast milk," said Maj. Matthew Nestander, chief of Inpatient Pediatrics and NICU medical director. “The milk is used both in a routine Mother-Baby Unit and more frequently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”

Those who are interesting in becoming donors can find more information at Milkbank.org or they can call 512-494-0800.

