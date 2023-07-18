© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Military & Veterans' Issues

House defense bill would bar service members from contacting a prominent civil rights organization

Texas Public Radio | By Carson Frame
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Mikey Weinstein of Albuquerque, New Mexico, speaks on behalf of the watchdog organization Military Religious Freedom Foundation during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington December 11, 2006 to call on the Pentagon to launch an investigation into the appearance in a video of senior on-duty U.S. military officers openly promoting their religious commitment while in uniform. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES)
Larry Downing/REUTERS
/
X00961
Mikey Weinstein of Albuquerque, New Mexico, speaks on behalf of the watchdog organization Military Religious Freedom Foundation during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington December 11, 2006 to call on the Pentagon to launch an investigation into the appearance in a video of senior on-duty U.S. military officers openly promoting their religious commitment while in uniform.

A GOP-backed provision in the 2024 defense authorization bill would prohibit military personnel from communicating with the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), a prominent civil rights group. The measure, introduced by Republican Mike Turner of Ohio, passed the House Friday.

The MRFF defends military clients from proselytizing and advocates for the removal of religious iconography on bases. Turner’s amendment bars service members from contacting the organization and prevents military commanders from individually responding to any “claim, objection or protest” made by MRFF.

It also makes it nearly impossible for MRFF to get routine information requests approved by the Defense Department.

“This is an absolute abject attempt at assassination of a respected civil rights organization by legislation,” said MRFF founder Mikey Weinstein, an Air Force veteran and attorney. “It also viciously violates the First Amendment rights of members of the military, which includes their freedom of speech, and certainly their right to petition their government for grievances.”

Weinstein said MRFF is working to remove the clause from the defense policy bill, but added that he’s prepared to challenge it in federal court if it passes the Senate.

“This is blatantly unconstitutional,” Weinstein said, equating the provision to a bill of attainder, a legislative act that declares a person or group guilty of some crime, and punishes them, often without a trial.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation says it has served about 84,000 troops in its history, including some at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland. Among other things, MRFF is known for pressuring the Department of Veterans Affairs to remove Nazi headstones from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

Carson Frame
Carson Frame can be reached carson@tpr.org and on Twitter at @carson_frame
