The Pursuit of Justice for Vanessa Guillen
The story of former U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen's sexual assault and murder at Ford Hood, TX, became known worldwide, with the #IAmVanessaGuillen hashtag going viral on social media, as it raised awareness on how prevalent the issue of sexual assault within the U.S. military is.
We speak with the lawyer for the Guillen family who discusses details of the case and its importance for holding those in the military responsible and producing safeguards for victims of sexual assault.
Then, we hear from Vanessa's sisters who share with us their efforts in seeking justice for their sister's murder and for fellow silenced victims of injustices within the military through the I Am Vanessa Guillen Foundation.
The Netflix documentary I Am Vanessa Guillen is available now for streaming. The film chronicles Vanessa's family's fight for justice and change.
Guests:
- President & Founder, Whisleblower Law Firm
Lawyer for the Guillen family
Mayra Guillen
- Oldest sister of the late Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen
President, I Am Vanessa Guillen Foundation
Advocate for silenced victims & injustices in the military
Lupe Guillen
- Youngest sister of the late Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen
