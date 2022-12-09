The Pursuit of Justice for Vanessa Guillen

Listen to the story audio: Your browser does not support the audio element.

The story of former U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen's sexual assault and murder at Ford Hood, TX, became known worldwide, with the #IAmVanessaGuillen hashtag going viral on social media, as it raised awareness on how prevalent the issue of sexual assault within the U.S. military is.

We speak with the lawyer for the Guillen family who discusses details of the case and its importance for holding those in the military responsible and producing safeguards for victims of sexual assault.

Then, we hear from Vanessa's sisters who share with us their efforts in seeking justice for their sister's murder and for fellow silenced victims of injustices within the military through the I Am Vanessa Guillen Foundation.

The Netflix documentary I Am Vanessa Guillen is available now for streaming. The film chronicles Vanessa's family's fight for justice and change.

Guests:

Natalie Khawam

President & Founder, Whisleblower Law Firm



Lawyer for the Guillen family

Mayra Guillen

Oldest sister of the late Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen



President, I Am Vanessa Guillen Foundation

Advocate for silenced victims & injustices in the military

Lupe Guillen

Youngest sister of the late Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen



