San Antonio residents may hear simulated gunfire, low-flying helicopters as part of US Army training

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published August 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
Blackhawk-Helicopter-2-palacios-Houston-2-flooding-harvey-helicopter-palacios-090617.JPG
Joey Palacios
/
Texas Public Radio

San Antonio will host a U.S. Army training Monday night.

The downtown and central-area training will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. It will include air and ground mobility operations and close-quarter combat training to simulate environments troops may encounter when deployed.

Residents around the area may hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during the night.

The San Antonio Police Department will be on-site to protect participants and residents, and safety precautions are in place to minimize community impact.

SAPD Police Chief William McManus said in a statement the training was planned in advance months ago.

“We’re honored to provide support to the U.S. Army as they conduct this critical training in our city,” he said.

