San Antonio residents may hear simulated gunfire, low-flying helicopters as part of US Army training

San Antonio will host a U.S. Army training Monday night.

The downtown and central-area training will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. It will include air and ground mobility operations and close-quarter combat training to simulate environments troops may encounter when deployed.

Residents around the area may hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during the night.

The San Antonio Police Department will be on-site to protect participants and residents, and safety precautions are in place to minimize community impact.

SAPD Police Chief William McManus said in a statement the training was planned in advance months ago.

“We’re honored to provide support to the U.S. Army as they conduct this critical training in our city,” he said.