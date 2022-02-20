Jill Biden plans to visit military and medical facilities in San Antonio this week

Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, is coming to San Antonio this week. Biden will arrive on Wednesday morning at Joint Base San Antonio Kelly Field.

According to a statement from Biden's office issued on Sunday, she is scheduled to visit the Mays Cancer Center for a one-day tour and listening session focused on addressing cancer health disparities in the Latino community.

Biden, who has a doctorate in education, will also visit JBSA Lackland to tour a Child Development Center and participate in a listening session in support of military children with disabilities, as part of the White House's Joining Forces initiative.

She is scheduled to depart Kelly Field on Wednesday afternoon. The statement did not explain if Biden would visit other Texas cities, travel elsewhere in the nation or immediately return to Washington.