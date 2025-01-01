Morning of Meaningful Conversation at La Fonda

Thank you to everyone who joined us on Friday, June 27, for a powerful conversation and gathering at La Fonda on Main. Your presence, thoughtful questions, and support made for an unforgettable morning focused on the future of public media and the elements at play in journalism today.

We’re especially grateful to Suzy and Cappy Lawton for generously hosting us in such a beautiful, welcoming space, and to Kelly McBride, NPR’s public editor, and Ashley Alvarado, TPR’s President & CEO, for leading an illuminating discussion about the challenges, and opportunities, for public media journalism today.

As we shared during the event, this is a pivotal time for Texas Public Radio and the broader public media landscape. The leadership and engagement of individuals like you are critical to ensuring that trusted local journalism continues to thrive.

We’re pleased to share a few follow-up materials from the morning:

Listen to the full conversation between Kelly McBride and Ashley Alvarado

View and download photos from the event

Subscribe to Kelly McBride’s newsletter for ongoing insights on media ethics and public trust

Explore fact-checking and media literacy resources from the Poynter Institute, referenced during the event, to help others navigate information more critically

Whether you’re considering a leadership gift, interested in hosting a future gathering, or simply wanting to help connect others to TPR’s mission, your involvement helps build a stronger, more resilient future for public media in our region.

If you'd like to take the next step in further supporting TPR’s mission, please visit tpr.org/resiliency or reach out to Rebecca Caven at (210) 614-8977 ext. 322.

Thank you again for standing with us.

With deep appreciation,

The Texas Public Radio Team

