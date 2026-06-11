Jay Price
Jay Price has specialized in covering the military for nearly a decade.
Before joining WUNC, he was a senior reporter for the News & Observer in Raleigh, where he traveled four times each to Iraq and Afghanistan for the N&O and its parent company, McClatchy Newspapers. He spent most of 2013 as the Kabul bureau chief for McClatchy.
Price’s other assignments included higher education, research and health care. He covered the aftermaths of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana and Mississippi and a series of deadly storms in Haiti.
He was a fellow at the Knight Medical Evidence boot camp at MIT in 2012 and the California Endowment’s Health Journalism Fellowship at USC in 2014.
He was part of a team that was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize for its work covering the damage in the wake of Hurricane Floyd, and another team that won the Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for a series of reports on the private security contractor Blackwater.
He has reported from Asia, Latin America, and Europe and written free-lance stories for The Baltimore Sun, Outside magazine and Sailing World.
Price is a North Carolina native and UNC-Chapel Hill graduate. He lives with his wife and daughter in Chapel Hill.
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The U.S. military wants troops on the front lines to be able to make their own food — literally. It's trying to develop ways to use microbes to create meals, using a process that would look more at home in a laboratory than in a kitchen.
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There have been hundreds of thousands of casualties on both sides of the war in Ukraine, and by some estimates more than 80% are now caused by drones. It's changed the nature of battlefield medicine.
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As small attack drones become central to warfare, the Pentagon is making a major push to jumpstart manufacturing.
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The Army is creating a command that will oversee planning and operations for the Americas and the Caribbean, with an emphasis on the nation's borders.
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Between DOGE and the government shutdown, it's a tough time to be a federal worker. But students in a Pentagon-funded pilot program are excited about working for the government.
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President Trump pledged to pay the troops today, but what about in the weeks ahead? The military is feeling the pressure of the shutdown, and for the National Guard, it's even more complicated.
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stripped the name of a U.S. Navy veteran and gay rights activist from a ship and moved to return the last names of Confederate generals to U.S. Army bases.
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After a post-pandemic crisis, military recruiters are on a winning streak again. What's behind the turnaround?
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The Army has unveiled plans to require identical fitness tests for men and women in combat positions. The debate over women in combat is an old one.
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Eighty-three years after the Pearl Harbor attack, a Black sailor is buried with military honors this week. For his family, it's long awaited closure.