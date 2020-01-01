Jaden Edison

a 2022 summer reporting fellow, is a graduate student in the Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism at Columbia University. He previously interned at Poynter, a nonprofit media institute. He wrote stories about a variety of topics, including Supreme Court decisions that affected journalists and "Some Personal News," a series on journalism layoffs and reporters who left their jobs during the pandemic. Edison graduated in May 2021 from Texas State University in San Marcos, where he studied electronic media. At Texas State, he served as the editor-in-chief of The University Star, the student-run newspaper on campus, where he created The 11% Project, an award-winning multimedia endeavor about the experiences of Black students on campus.