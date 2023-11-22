Native American Heritage Month
For the month of November, TPR has shared a story daily that focuses on the Native American Heritage that has contributed to the world we know today.
Juan Rodríguez
Lipan Apache Feather Case
Alice Callahan
Quanah Parker
Caddo Mounds
Diane Humetewa
Chief Bowl
Council House
Maria Tallchief
Ramón Vasquéz Y Sanchéz
Standing Bear v. Crook
Joy Harjo
Acto de Posesión
Charles George
Bessie Coleman
Snyder Act
Clarence L. Tinker
Ola Mildred Rexroat
Jim Thorpe
Millie Thompson
Sacred Springs
Mission Descendants
