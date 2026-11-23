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Texas Democratic Rep. Donna Howard says she believes lawmakers could at least succeed in adding exceptions for rape and incest to the state's near-total abortion ban during the upcoming legislative session.

But her ultimate goal is much more ambitious: repealing the ban entirely and eliminating decades of Texas abortion restrictions imposed before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I think we can get that done,” Howard said about rape and incest exceptions during an interview on Texas Public Radio's The Source. She estimated that 85% of the public supports such exceptions.

Democrats' sweeping Nov. 3 election victories gave them control of the governor's office and Texas House, creating their strongest opportunity in decades to rewrite the state's abortion laws.

Howard, an Austin Democrat, has filed legislation that would repeal Texas' abortion bans, including the state's six-week abortion law and its post-Roe prohibition.

“The bill that I filed is a total repeal, with the idea being that it's time to reset, repeal and reset, and restore these decisions to the physician — between the woman and the physician,” Howard said.

Her proposal would also eliminate restrictions enacted while abortion remained constitutionally protected, including mandatory ultrasounds, waiting periods and requirements that abortion facilities meet standards associated with ambulatory surgical centers, such as specifications for operating rooms and corridors.

Howard argues those regulations were designed to obstruct abortion access rather than improve patient safety.

“It's been session after session, another barrier, another barrier, another barrier,” Howard said.

Texas currently prohibits nearly all abortions, with limited exceptions involving serious threats to a pregnant patient's life or health. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. Abortion-rights opponents maintain the restrictions are necessary to protect unborn children.

The greatest obstacle to Howard's proposal remains the Republican-controlled Texas Senate, where lawmakers have consistently defended the state's abortion restrictions. Republicans will hold 19 of the chamber's 31 seats when the Legislature convenes.

Nevertheless, Howard said she believes some Republican senators could support narrower reforms, including exceptions for rape, incest and certain serious fetal abnormalities. She also wants greater protections for physicians treating pregnancy complications.

“I think we can find some common ground for a lot of these things,” Howard said.

The political challenge will be balancing Democrats' goal of restoring abortion rights against Republican opposition to dismantling laws they consider essential protections for fetal life.

Howard acknowledges that full repeal faces substantial opposition but sees an opportunity for incremental progress.

“Let's see where we can find some common ground to move this forward and get back to letting women access healthcare with their physicians,” she said.

The 90th Texas Legislature is scheduled to convene Jan. 12, 2027.