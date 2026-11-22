In Alex Garland’s dystopian film, Civil War, California and Texas are depicted as allies joining together as the Western Forces to rise up against an authoritarian federal government.

When that movie premiered at South by Southwest in 2024, such a fictional alliance between what many considered the reddest of the red and the bluest of the blue states seemed far-fetched, if not totally absurd, especially given how much the relationship has soured between the two states in recent years.

But a real-world midterm political realignment in the Lone Star State has some wondering if a new power couple could emerge on the national scene.

Raheem Hosseini, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle who focuses on California’s relationship to the U.S., joined the Texas Standard to talk about what a California-Texas alignment could mean.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: California and Texas have long had, I suppose we would agree, a complicated relationship — and in recent years, sometimes enemies. Walk us through the key events that have defined the deterioration of the state’s relationship first.

Raheem Hosseini: Well, you know, once I got interested in this question of what’s going to happen next post-election, it made me want to just remind myself of how we got here in the first place.

I tried to talk to a wide cross-section of folks in both states, and that included people who moved from one state to the next. And it was interesting to hear about how there’s long been sort of this cultural rivalry, sometimes not serious, between the two states.

You know, I’m sure like a lot of Texans probably have a caricature in their mind. That’s been simmering in the background for years, probably generations.

But what really started to accelerate this on the political stage happened during Gov. Rick Perry’s tenure when he made a pretty public showing of visiting California, specifically to woo high-profile companies. So that happened way back in 2013. It was funny to see the headlines and the coverage at the time and our then-governor, Jerry Brown, laughing, sort of dismissing it as just a political stunt.

And it didn’t seem to really turn into a two-sided heated debate until more recently, really in the pandemic, when we have these executives like Elon Musk and other Silicon Valley execs making these really high-profile exits from the state of California, often citing a mix of political reasons or culture war debates, but often backstopped by economic reasons: They’re going to a state where they can keep more of their money.

So that sort of coincided with the state’s two governors going more directly at each other over all sorts of topics, whether abortion access or access to guns and various forms of health care and, of course, businesses leaving, immigration, LGBTQ students, and sometimes playing pretty direct tit-for-tat laws that are kind of winking at each other.

Gov. Abbott signed what was widely described as sort of a bounty law in 2021 around the six-week abortion ban there, basically allowing any resident to sue over someone attempting to violate that ban and Gov. Newsom signed sort of a mirror version of that law that was directed at people who were manufacturing or distributing ghost guns and assault weapons in the state.

There are obvious lines that you were describing there in terms of what has been a chasm. But now we’re talking about a real sea change.

Texas is, as Ted Cruz ruefully stated on his podcast recently, a blue state. So now California and Texas, you write, could become a new power couple.

What are the greatest opportunities for the states to work together, and what do you mean by “power couple”?

Well, I think a lot of this remains to be seen, right? We’re in a spot where a lot people did not expect to be.

The story I set out to write was really just posing a question to as many people as I could ask it to and being really surprised at the answers I was getting, of the opportunities — or in some people’s eyes, the dangers — of an alignment between the two states.

That was the other thing, seeing it sort of on a bipartisan basis. Both sides were agreeing that some alignment between the two states was going to come. Where I think we’ve seen it most explicitly is Texas’ incoming Attorney General, Nathan Johnson, saying he’s not going to continue his predecessor’s practice of going after out-of-state abortion providers, so-called shield law telemedicine providers who are pulling pills into the state for Texas clients, people who are seeking a way around the bans in the state.

I spoke to our attorney general, Rob Bonta, who said that Johnson’s already expressed an interest to join the Democratic coalition of attorneys general that have been one of the biggest thorns in the Trump administration’s side during his second term.

If you have an attorney general from a state like Texas join the Democratic coalition, that could be pretty seismic because Texas was often leading, essentially, the Republican coalition. And during the Obama administration, it was almost single-handedly really frustrating a lot of what President Obama was trying to do by executive action.

For Texas to join the other side, it could completely topple the game board, according to the people that I’ve been talking to.

You know, you think about how much we actually have in common. I mean, we both have large Latino populations. You point out that for the first time ever, both states have Latino governors-elect. That’s historically significant, to be sure.

You think it has any significance in terms of what comes next between the two states?

I think so. I’ve seen some reporting today that it looks like the Latino electorate in Texas helped really drive the sea change in the state. They voted Republican in the last two elections and are not happy with the results, and are behind this historic push.

One of the people I talked to, Sonja Diaz, who’s a civil rights attorney in Los Angeles and a political advisor, described that there’s a real lineage joining these two states in terms of the Latino communities finding their political voice in these states and, you know, achieving higher office. There is kind of a sense of poetry there.

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