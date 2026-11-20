WASHINGTON — As Election Day drew nearer, Rep. Henry Cuellar saw an internal Democratic poll that had him leading his Republican challenger by 20 percentage points.

“I said, I’ll take 12-14 points,” Cuellar, a Laredo Democrat, said. “I’d be happy with that. 20 points? Eh, that’s a little high.”

The poll was off, just not in the direction Cuellar expected. On Nov. 3, he won by 36 percentage points in a district that President Donald Trump would have carried by 10 points in 2024 under its new lines.

The longtime moderate’s seat was always presumed to be the toughest of the five that Texas Republicans redrew last year to pick up, given his ability to overperform statewide Democrats. The new map — intended to save the GOP from the presidential party’s typical fate of midterm losses, passed at the request of Trump’s political operation and over the objections of Democrats, who delayed the process by fleeing the state. State Rep. Todd Hunter stated the goal plainly: to “improve Republican political performance.”

The plan rested on a bet: that the Latino voters who moved toward Trump in 2024 would keep voting Republican down the ballot. “As I said at the time, the maps would perform for Republicans if existing trends continued,” Adam Kincaid, the executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust and Texas’ 2025 mapdrawer, said in a statement to the Tribune.

The trends didn’t hold. Republicans flipped just one district they were targeting and lost two of their own that were not intended to be in play — a net loss of one seat from a map intended to gain five. Democrats held Cuellar’s and Rep. Vicente Gonzalez’s redrawn South Texas seats. And they kept the San Antonio-area 35th Congressional District, with Democrat Johnny Garcia prevailing in a district redrawn to favor Trump by 10 percentage points, and the Houston-area 9th District, where Leticia Gutierrez won a seat Trump carried by 20 points.

“They based everything on a premise that turned out to be a false premise,” Cuellar said. “And that premise was: Hispanics in South Texas voted for Trump, therefore they’re going to vote for Republicans down ballot.”

But the map’s floor held. Democrats won about 53% of the U.S. House vote in Texas to Republicans’ 47%, yet because of the shaping of the districts, they took only 14 of the state’s 38 seats. Seven Republicans held on by less than five percentage points.

“Based off an initial review, all Republican statewide nominees except one carried all 24 congressional districts that elected a Republican to Congress,” Kincaid said.

A map built on 2024

In interviews with nearly a dozen candidates and operatives in both parties, insiders described a political landscape that continued to improve for Democrats as the fall went on — impervious to the new district lines — as Republicans saw their 2024 gains with Latino voters wash away.

In drawing the map, Republicans sought to both pick up new seats and protect incumbents by ensuring Trump carried each district drawn for the GOP by at least 10 percentage points. That meant carving out territory in places that were newly red or reddening — southern Bexar County, southeastern Harris County and along the border in South Texas.

Kincaid said drawing secure seats was impossible — that the goal was to make them “winnable under the right circumstances.” He noted that the map was up against a 26-point swing at the top of the ticket, from Trump’s nearly 14-point win in 2024 to GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton’s loss by more than 12 points.

“Four of the five [targeted] seats were majority Latino seats because support for Republicans was growing in Latino areas and the political data, not the race and ethnicity data, drove the creation of the map,” Kincaid said. “There was no way to create other Republican pickups elsewhere in Texas without violating other mapping criteria.”

As the cycle went on, there was increased concern that drawing lines based on Trump’s historic 2024 performance in Texas was perhaps a miscalculation.

“I think there was a bit of a mirage in how they redistricted, and should’ve gone back further to 2022 [or] 2020 years in order to redistrict, and look at those lines,” said a House Republican strategist who worked on races in Texas. “That’s the one criticism that I’ve heard over and over again.”

However, the map was not solely based on Trump’s 2024 performance — Kincaid testified to using electoral data going back to 2012 in order to draw the lines.

Six of the seven seats in play went to Democrats — the 9th and 35th; Cuellar’s 28th; Gonzalez’s 34th; the 15th, held by GOP Rep. Monica De La Cruz; and the open 23rd, most recently held by former GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales. All six had a majority-Hispanic voting population, albeit barely in some cases. Strong Latino turnout and a massive shift toward Democrats made districts that looked safe — like the 15th District, where Trump won by 18 percentage points — turn out to be paper tigers.

Only the 32nd District, reshaped to connect Dallas with East Texas, successfully flipped red by a narrower-than-expected 3-point margin.

Democratic candidates said the environment on the ground, especially among Latino voters, only became more enthusiastic as time went on.

In 2024, Cuellar recalled being in previously deep blue areas like Starr County and repeatedly hearing, “El Trumpo va a ganar” — Trump is going to win. This time around, he said, local Democrats told him they were hearing the opposite from voters: they would be voting Democratic up and down the ballot.

Katy Padilla Stout, the Democrat who flipped the 23rd District, said on each successive trip she made into the South and West Texas counties of her district, she felt increasingly confident.

“It was older women, who would come up to me, and say, ‘Mija, we’ve got you,’” she said. “‘We are going to make sure you get this.’”

And while people in both parties agreed that the economy was by far the top issue in the election, some Democrats — and even some Republicans — believe the redistricting battle gave new energy to Democratic opposition.

“When you come and you redraw our maps … cuando vienes a Tejas, nos respetas and no te metas,” said Garcia, the Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who held the 35th District. “When you come to Texas, you better respect it, and don’t mess with it. And guess what? Texans woke up. Latinos woke up.”

The right candidates for the map

For Democrats, the goal became to recruit strong candidates and land on messaging that resonated with Latino swing voters.

That process started early. Bobby Pulido was the first Democratic House recruit of the cycle, said CJ Warnke, the communications director at House Majority PAC. Democratic groups in Washington began talking to him in December 2024 and were confident that, even in the wake of the Republican rout in his district, the right candidate could win it. Pulido’s near-universal name identification from his music career was an enormous boon — and even more so when redistricting pushed his opponent, De La Cruz, into new territory where she had never run before.

And even before the map passed, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee was in recruitment mode in Texas — especially in the 35th District, where conversations with Garcia began early and became more detailed as the seat took shape, even while Democrats were fighting the redraw in court. The group was encouraged by how ready and willing Garcia was to run from an early date.

“Even as we were fighting it legally, we had an idea of the kind of candidate we wanted in that district,” said Madison Andrus, the DCCC’s southern regional press secretary. “We knew we wanted someone with a law enforcement background, and Johnny fit it so perfectly.”

Try as they might to land blows against him, even Republicans found Garcia’s biography strong.

“Having a law enforcement member — there was very little to attack him on,” the House Republican strategist said. “I think he, out of everybody, was the best recruit in Texas.”

As the map was being debated last summer, House Majority PAC, Democrats’ biggest outside spender, made a pricey wager on the map’s fallibility. HMP announced Lone Star Fund, a $20 million fundraising effort, in late July for Democratic recruitment and ad support, with an eye toward Hispanic voters. (That number turned out to be an underestimate; HMP ultimately spent $30.2 million on ads alone in five districts Democrats won.)

By the end of 2025, even as the U.S. Supreme Court cleared Texas to use the new map, Democrats were confident about the candidates they had assembled. The team included proven incumbents in Cuellar and Gonzalez, a strong recruit in Garcia and an opportunity to go on offense given Pulido’s star power.

After the primary, they took renewed interest in the 9th and 23rd Districts as well. In both cases, more Democrats than Republicans voted in the March 3 primaries — which they took as an encouraging sign — and Democrats won their nominations outright while the Republican contests stretched into runoffs.

The 23rd District became especially intriguing when Gonzales, a moderate Republican, announced he would drop his reelection bid after admitting to an affair with an aide who later died by suicide.

The DCCC was in touch with Padilla Stout early on, even before they ultimately added her to the group’s “districts in play” list in August. Once Republican Brandon Herrera became the nominee, Democrats started paying closer attention, including polling the race.

As rumors swirled around Gonzales weeks before he dropped out, an HMP staffer combed through hours upon hours of Herrera’s YouTube history. In the immediate aftermath of Gonzales’ announcement, HMP began circulating clips online of Herrera discussing owning a copy of Mein Kampf, goose-stepping to a Nazi song in a parody video and making Holocaust jokes.

“That was weeks of planning to get ready for that moment, because we knew to be competitive in a district like this, [for] a candidate who would not get outside help until the last two weeks, we were going to have to make Brandon Herrera a thing,” Warnke said.

Herrera pushed back against allegations during the campaign that he was a neo-Nazi, calling the idea bizarre and desperate.

In the 15th district, a key comment after the primary marked a turning point. Responding to Pulido’s primary victory, De La Cruz said in a video that the election was not about “who you want performing at your niece’s quinceañera” — a remark that Pulido later quipped was the best campaign advice he received all cycle.

Pulido turned her putdown into an opportunity, performing at dozens of quinceañeras across the district over the course of the campaign and making direct contact with thousands of voters.

“It gave him a free campaign opportunity once a week,” Warnke said. “When you’re running for Congress, it’s tough to build a large crowd once a week for months on months. But that is what’s happening you are offering to go to quinceañeras. It brings up the [question] of, why is he at this quinceañera? Oh right, because the Republican congresswoman dissed quinceañeras.”

And while Republicans threw the opposition book at Pulido, highlighting his employment of a musician who was a registered sex offender and crude comments he’d made on social media, the attacks did not move voters, Republican operatives said.

Polls that seemed hard to believe

In late April, HMP made early ad reservations in five districts, including the 23rd, while Congressional Leadership Fund, the main House Republican outside spender, placed its first Texas buys only in Cuellar’s and Gonzalez’s districts.

When campaign season kicked off in earnest in the fall and ads were running full steam, Democrats started seeing internal poll results that were so positive they hesitated to believe them.

“We got some polls out of DCCC analytics, internal polls, that we saw and we were like, ‘There’s no way, right? That’s not possible,’” said Andrus, who figured the large margins were a symptom of South Texas being volatile and difficult to poll.

But as it turned out, those polls were either on the money or actually underestimated Democrats. Races that were close in August and September began to show Democratic leads in October. In the 35th District, once Democrats started airing positive Garcia ads, Warnke said, his numbers improved immediately.

By mid-September, another Republican strategist who worked on Texas races said the most competitive races felt increasingly wobbly. Some Republicans remained in the camp of defaulting to Texas’ Republican past performance, figuring undecided voters would, as they reliably had, break Republican.

But as the fall went on, the data continued to get worse for Republicans.

“Down the stretch, it was, well, it’s going to be tight,” the strategist said. “Then it became: it’s not looking good. Then it became, we really need something to break for [Republicans] at the end here. Then ultimately, you could just tell, once early voting started, that it was just not hitting the numbers.”

In mid-October, CLF pulled out of Cuellar’s district — the one Republicans had always believed would be the most challenging. And in a nod to how big the wave threatened to be, a handful of Texas Republicans in safer seats began going up on the air.

No Going Back PAC, which is connected to Trump’s political operation, made late-breaking October ad buys in the 9th and 23rd districts, as did Elon Musk’s America PAC.

Republican House candidates and strategists in Texas were also anxious about the governor’s race, having expected Gov. Greg Abbott to be a rising tide that could lift down-ballot candidates, given the size of his war chest and his record of double-digits wins in his three prior gubernatorial runs.

“One thing that was concerning to us was the lack of spending and the lack of campaigning, early, from the governor’s office,” said the House Republican strategist. “Nobody really knew why the governor wasn’t so gung-ho, and probably started a little too late … That was always a concern that I kept hearing about.”

The biggest shock of the cycle was the 9th Congressional District, where Democrats were badly outraised and outspent. Democrats had kept an eye on it, and the DCCC added the seat to its offensive target list in early October and polled it in the middle of early voting, finding Republican Alex Mealer leading by 1 percentage point.

But both parties were surprised by the result — a 15-point victory for Gutierrez.

“We thought that was a safe one,” said the national Republican strategist, who had not been tracking the 9th District. “And it turned out, it wasn't.”

Looking ahead to 2028

While Republicans did lose a seat on net, the map did not crack like North Carolina’s, which was drawn to give Republicans 11 seats to Democrats’ 3 but stretched the incumbents so thin that Democrats ended up winning 11 instead.

The main effect of the 2025 map, the national Republican strategist said, is more battlefields rather than a map designed solely to protect incumbents.

“In Texas and a lot of these states, you created a lot more competitive seats where, for a long time, it had been inelastic — you had a lot of seats that were just red or just blue,” the strategist said. “And you just created a bunch of competitive, in a good environment, we can run it up. And in a bad environment, like you saw, it can get real bad.”

The strategist views Democrats’ gains in the House seats as more of a rental than a permanent realignment, and thinks the redistricting strategy will pay dividends for Republicans in the long run.

Kincaid said it would not have been possible to make the targeted pickup seats friendlier to Republicans — a “more aggressive draw would have endangered too many seats,” he wrote. And whether Republicans had stuck with the lines they drew in 2021 or used the new ones, he said, Districts 15 and 23 “would have unfortunately been lost … in this environment.”

Kincaid argued Republicans can win back those districts and “make real inroads in the other pickup seats” in 2028, if the party finds the right presidential nominee, candidates and message.

Now that Texas Democrats have won the governor’s mansion and the Texas House, another round of Republican-led redistricting — which some Democrats feared — is off the table. In all likelihood, both parties will live with the current map next cycle.

Disclosure: Todd Hunter has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune within the past five years. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in our journalism. Find a complete list of them and more information about our financial and disclosure policies here.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.