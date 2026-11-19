Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa said she wants the next Texas Legislature to repeal a law that allows the state to preempt cities from passing ordinances on eight broad areas of government responsibility.

In an interview with The Texas Tribune, Hinojosa called for repealing House Bill 2127, also known as the "Death Star bill,” which was passed by the Legislature and signed into law in 2023. It allows the state to block cities from regulating in areas ranging from labor to natural resources.

The law came as the culmination of efforts by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-led Legislature to reduce the power of local governments over the course of several legislative cycles. While Texas municipal elections are nonpartisan, most large-city mayors in the state identify as Democrats.

"Our local governments are most responsive to the needs of their local community, and we should respect that," Hinojosa told the Tribune. "We should respect that local communities elected these people to represent them."

Bill Kelly, now director of Government Affairs Professionals of Texas, unsuccessfully fought the Death Star bill's passage when he worked for then-Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"I think it is a sea change with regards to the partnership that Governor Hinojosa is going to set," Kelly said, "where our state government is going to work to be a partner with cities to be able to address issues that affect Texans instead of just frankly an adversary."

While the law's nickname was applied by its opponents, it was embraced by the bill's authors, including future House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock. Kelly said that may have been a mistake.

"I think that naming a bill ‘the Death Star' probably wasn’t somebody that had seen all the end of the movie of Star Wars," Kelly said.

State Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, has already pre-filed a bill (Senate Bill 120) which would repeal the Death Star bill. While Republicans will maintain the majority in the Texas Senate in the coming legislative session, Kelly is confident there will be enough support among Republicans in the upper chamber to enable a repeal of HB 2127. He pointed to the example of occupational codes, one of the eight areas on which the law preempts cities from issuing ordinances without prior legislative approval.

"One of the things the city of Houston has occupation code ordinances on is working with our industry partners in the tow truck industry. We wanted to make sure that if you had somebody that was coming to pick you up while you were vulnerable, that they had a criminal background check, that they didn’t have multiple DUIs, convictions for robbery, rape, or aggravated assault," Kelly said. "I would struggle to find people that would argue that those aren’t good, commonsense measures."

In her Texas Tribune interview, Hinojosa also pledged to roll back Gov. Abbott's controversial executive orders and agency directives. She said these would include Abbott's freezing of the use of H-1B visas by state agencies and public universities.

"I'm not doing culture wars. That's not what I was elected to do," Hinojosa said. "As a labor lawyer, I have worked in law firms that have dealt with and seen terrible abuses of H-1B workers. So, there are absolutely abuses, but we need to make sure that we are smart about how we are approaching this. It's not a one size fits all."

Hinojosa said she would also revoke a ban on selling hemp-derived THC products to those under the age of 21, and she said she favored the Legislature tackling the issue.

"Obviously, you got to be 18 or older to do it," said Jon Taylor, who chairs the department of political science and geography at the University of Texas at San Antonio. "But nevertheless, this is something that we know that both Abbott viewed as a law-and-order issue, and Lt. Gov. [Dan] Patrick said, ‘If you don’t like it, vote me out of office.' And, well, we did."

