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A new public health initiative in Bexar County will begin a multiagency response to elder abuse, neglect and exploitation cases in December, following commissioners’ approval on Tuesday of an agreement between participating agencies.

The program, known as the Senior Justice Assessment Center, will bring together Adult Protective Services (APS), Bexar County Public Health, the Sheriff’s Office and San Antonio’s police, fire and human services departments.

Rather than a standalone facility, the center will operate as a team of agency representatives who meet weekly to review cases involving residents ages 65 and older.

The approach addresses a gap officials identified when announcing plans for the center last year : Several agencies may encounter the same vulnerable resident without any one of them seeing the full picture. Reviewing those encounters together can help agencies recognize signs of abuse, exploitation, neglect, self-neglect or cognitive decline. This process allows agencies to connect residents with help sooner.

Modeled after a program Harris County launched in 2018, the center is supported by a federal Victims of Crime Act grant that funds two case managers to help older adults access services.

That assistance can include cognitive assessments, victim advocacy, protective order applications and referrals for housing, transportation and behavioral health counseling. County documents project that at least 320 victims could receive assistance during the current grant period.

The effort comes as Bexar County continues to see some of the highest caseloads in the state, according to data APS presented last year when the program was first announced. The agency opened nearly 7,400 investigations in fiscal year 2025 involving older adults in Bexar County — second only to Harris County, which had more than double the population of Bexar County during the 2020 census.

When adjusted for population, Bexar County saw 4.4 investigations per 1,000 adults, compared with 3.3 per 1,000 people in Harris County.

Bexar County Probate Court 2 Judge Veronica Vasquez, who co-founded the Elder Abuse and Exploitation Task Force with state Sen. José Menéndez in 2019, helped lead the effort to establish the center. She said the volume of cases and Bexar County’s demographics make the center especially important.

“This is the stuff that we see in the probate courts every day: elder abuse, exploitation,” Vasquez said. “It's super important. We have the highest per capita rate of seniors and those with disabilities over the age of 18, so this is going to be tremendous and help change lives and save lives.”

Tuesday’s unanimous approval of the agreement clears the way for case reviews to begin roughly a year after the county received its initial federal grant of approximately $186,756 in November 2025.

Completing agreements with participating agencies was among the next steps officials outlined at the time. County Public Health Director Andrea Guerrero told commissioners Tuesday that negotiating the memorandum of understanding was a complex process.

“As you can imagine, this was an extremely complicated MOU to negotiate between all of these large entities,” Guerrero said. “Specifically, because of the very sensitive nature of all of this, especially around data and confidentiality.”

Commissioners also approved a second year of funding Tuesday, including approximately $185,756 in grant funds and $52,495 in local matching funds to support the program through September 2027.

If you suspect an older adult or adult with a disability is being abused, neglected or financially exploited, call the Adult Protective Services hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or visit the Texas Abuse Hotline website . Call 911 in emergencies.