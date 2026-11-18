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The City of San Antonio is moving to expand public reporting on interactions between local police and federal immigration authorities, the latest in a series of efforts by local officials to push back against an expanding federal immigration enforcement presence in the region.

In January, City Council directed the San Antonio Police Department to begin tracking requests for assistance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with monthly reporting beginning in March. On Wednesday, the council's Governance Committee advanced a proposal to expand those requirements to capture a broader range of interactions between SAPD and federal immigration authorities.

The proposal, introduced by District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez in August, seeks greater transparency about when police contact immigration authorities, participate in joint operations and use city resources to assist federal immigration enforcement.

Under the expanded reporting framework, SAPD would begin documenting police responses to ICE-related incidents and immigration detainers issued after arrests each month, alongside quarterly reports of incidents referencing ICE or immigration.

The additional reporting is intended to address concerns from residents about the extent of SAPD's cooperation with ICE and whether contacting local police could put people at risk of immigration enforcement.

Police Chief Jesse Salame stressed Wednesday that SAPD does not enforce federal immigration laws but must comply with state laws and federal grant requirements governing cooperation with federal authorities.

McKee-Rodriguez said the existing reports have done little to ease residents' concerns, particularly when they report seeing SAPD officers alongside immigration authorities despite months with no recorded requests for assistance from ICE.

"If it is true that SAPD is not expending resources on immigration at the scale the public believes, it should be easy to communicate and prove," McKee-Rodriguez said. “As this dashboard and report progresses and evolves, that is what it needs to demonstrate, with as much information as possible.”

Salame presented figures showing limited documented interactions with ICE. Of more than 42,000 SAPD arrests between January and October, ICE issued immigration detainers for 54 individuals. The department also recorded five requests for assistance from ICE between March and October.

A broader review identified 312 police reports mentioning ICE or immigration during the first nine months of 2026, although about two-thirds involved no federal immigration enforcement activity.

Salame also addressed concerns surrounding SAPD's role in a large immigration raid near San Pedro Avenue in November 2025, where residents saw SAPD officers at an operation that resulted in mass immigration-related detentions.

According to Salame, SAPD had been assisting the FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety with a narcotics and weapons investigation and was not informed beforehand that the operation would lead to immigration detentions. He said SAPD officers did not participate in any of those detentions.

District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears pointed to those figures as showing limited involvement with ICE in her opposition to the proposal, she argued that additional reporting could unnecessarily undermine public confidence in the department.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, however, said the expanded reporting could help address fears among residents who might otherwise avoid calling police, including victims of domestic violence and other crimes, concerned about potential immigration consequences.

The proposal heads to the full City Council for consideration Dec. 3, although Salame said SAPD plans to begin the expanded monthly reporting Dec. 1.

The reporting requirements are among several measures city and county officials have pursued this year in response to the federal government's expanding immigration enforcement operations in the San Antonio region.

City challenges detention facility, federal office leases

The city's most significant challenge has been its federal lawsuit over plans to convert a nearly 640,000-square-foot warehouse on the East Side into an immigration detention facility capable of holding up to 1,500 people.

Earlier this year, City Council began pursuing legal and administrative options to oppose the facility, including a moratorium on new private detention facilities and requests for information about the project. After sending five letters to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE seeking details about the federal government's plans and receiving little response, the city filed a lawsuit Oct. 13 alleging that federal officials failed to conduct an environmental review required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

Mayor Ortiz Jones said earlier this month that DHS had agreed to conduct the review, but the City Attorney's Office subsequently clarified that negotiations remain ongoing over a proposed agreement to pause the lawsuit while environmental reviews are completed.

Under the proposed terms, work to convert the warehouse would not proceed during that process. No final agreement has been filed in federal court, and both sides are expected to provide a status update to a federal judge by Nov. 30.

Following the suit, the city expanded its opposition with an expanded resolution calling for additional legal and administrative challenges to be explored for two federal leases worth approximately $51 million for immigration-related legal offices at Brooks on the Southeast Side. The Brooks Development Authority has stated that they were not involved in the leasing of those office spaces.

The development authority has since issued a formal notice of default to the company who leases the offices from Brooks, Dallas-based Preston Hollow Community Capital, alleging subleasing the space to the federal government is a violation of their lease agreement.

Preston Hollow Community Capital disputes the allegations and was given 60 days to address the alleged violation.

The November election results have also emboldened some council members to pursue changes to SAPD's cooperation with ICE , drawing inspiration from a policy recently adopted in Houston.

On Nov. 6, City Council members Teri Castillo, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and Ric Galvan requested a special meeting to consider an ordinance modeled on Houston's new policy, which limits when police can notify ICE about individuals with administrative immigration warrants.

The three council members subsequently withdrew their request to revise and strengthen the proposal. Meanwhile, outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Houston on Tuesday over the policy that inspired their effort.

Bexar County plays a supporting role

While San Antonio has pursued legal challenges, Bexar County's response has largely consisted of resolutions expressing opposition to federal immigration enforcement projects and support for the city's efforts.

Commissioners first approved a resolution opposing the proposed East Side detention facility in March .

On Tuesday, Commissioners Court expanded that opposition to include the federal office leases at Brooks, an existing ICE lease on Crosspoint Drive and a $382 million GardaWorld contract to transport people in federal immigration custody.

The resolution, introduced by Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert, also supports San Antonio's lawsuit and encourages outside legal organizations to pursue challenges to the federal projects.

However, the measure does not authorize the county to pursue litigation of its own. County attorneys said they have been coordinating with the city's legal team, but any legal action would need to be brought before Commissioners Court for approval.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody opposed the resolution, arguing that the county has limited authority over federal immigration operations and cannot cancel legally compliant federal contracts.