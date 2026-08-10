Jones and Galvan call for new vote on Spurs arena funding and back data center moratorium

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San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and District 6 Councilmember Ric Galvan are supporting a citywide vote on the proposed use of $489 million in city funding for a new downtown Spurs arena, while also opposing Gov. Greg Abbott’s call to introduce private competition into San Antonio’s electricity market.

Appearing separately Monday on Texas Public Radio’s "The Source," Jones and Galvan stressed that the proposed vote would address the city’s contribution to the arena. And last November’s countywide vote on the issue was not sufficient. Bexar County voters narrowly approved $311 million in county funding for the project.

“I think it’s really important that city voters have an opportunity to weigh in on the city’s $489 million contribution,” Jones said.

She cited the city’s projected $158 million budget shortfall, possible property-tax increases and changes to the broader Project Marvel proposal as reasons voters should have the chance to vote on the city funding for the new NBA arena.

Jones said the county and city contributions would expose San Antonio residents to a combined $800 million in public arena funding, before any additional downtown infrastructure bond.

The city council would have to approve an election ordinance by Aug. 17 to place the question on the ballot. Six members of city council have signaled they would not vote to place the issue on the November 3 ballot — which is enough to block the measure.

However, when asked whether he supported a citywide vote, Galvan responded, “I’m supportive.” But he wouldn’t acknowledge that his position is likely in the minority on council and, therefore, not likely to pass.

Jones urged residents who want a citywide vote to contact their council representatives before the Aug. 17 deadline.

“If you want to vote on the city’s $489 million contribution to the arena, please reach out to your council member,” she said.

Jones said she was having “lots of conversations” with council members in an effort to secure enough support to call the election.

“I have a lot of hope in my colleagues,” Jones said. “I think you give people the maximum amount of time to do the right thing and let people vote on their $489 million contribution.”

Both officials also rejected Abbott’s argument that opening San Antonio’s electricity market to private providers could reduce utility bills.

Galvan said that if competition reliably produced lower prices, “we would see Houston and Dallas have lower bills than San Antonio and Austin, who both have municipal utilities, and yet we don’t.”

Jones said CPS Energy’s municipally owned model provides comparatively affordable electricity and gas while contributing to the city’s general fund. She also warned that changing the system could destabilize city finances.

CPS Energy transfers up to 14% of its gross revenue to the city, helping pay for police, firefighters, senior centers, parks, libraries and other services.

“The numbers just don’t bear that out,” Jones said of claims privatization would lower bills. “You tell me the last time a private company passed on any savings to a customer.”

Galvan is separately calling for a temporary moratorium on new data center applications while the city considers zoning, water-use and disclosure rules.

His proposal, supported by District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo and District 8 Councilmember Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, would initially pause applications for 90 days, with a possible extension.

Jones supported stronger safeguards, including closed-loop cooling and requirements to use recycled water. She also welcomed Abbott’s recent push for greater transparency from data centers, saying the city should be “as aggressive as we can be” while determining what additional regulations are legally possible.

Galvan said Abbott should call a special session of the Texas legislature to pass laws to hold data centers accountable.

He said his proposed moratorium would temporarily halt applications for new data centers while San Antonio determines whether it needs stronger zoning, water-use and disclosure requirements.

“Let’s call for a moratorium to pause these kinds of applications going through here in our city,” he said. The initial pause would last 90 days, although Galvan said the city could seek an extension of up to 180 days, the maximum allowed under state law.

Galvan said the pause would give the city time to consider requiring proposed data centers to obtain city council approval, hold public meetings and disclose more information about their water and electricity demands.

“The goal with the zoning kind of conversation there, beyond the moratorium, is making sure that we can implement these new regulations,” he said.

Jones said she supports Galvan’s effort and has spoken with him “extensively” about what additional steps the city can take.

She endorsed measures requiring closed-loop cooling systems and the use of recycled water, while also welcoming Abbott’s recent push for greater transparency from data center operators.

Jones said San Antonio should be “as aggressive as we can be” with local safeguards while determining what additional authority the Texas Legislature may give cities.

