PoliChic Texas Bravery Brunch honors women who advance civic engagement and political progress

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Seventeen women from across Texas were honored on Saturday at the annual Bravery Brunch, put on by the nonprofit organization PoliChic Texas. The event recognized the women for their work in voter education and advocacy.

PoliChic Texas is a nonpartisan organization that trains women to organize their own communities through hyper-local civic engagement clubs in 98 of Texas' 254 counties.

The annual event was held at the Omni La Mansión del Rio in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, September 19.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones was keynote speaker.

“When I read the bios of the people that we're honoring this morning, I'm thankful because the bravery that you all display could not be more needed, and I can't think of a time in my own lifetime where some of those forces are working more against you,” Jones told the crowd.

Jerry Clayton / TPR San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones speaks at the Bravery Brunch, hosted by PoliChic Texas at the Omni La Mansión del Rio on Saturday, September 19th, 2026

One of the honorees from the San Antonio area was State Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins of San Antonio.

“We need to look at what I call the new America and see how we can work together to create a strong America that really focuses on our young people and making our society, more livable for everybody,” she told TPR.

Jerry Clayton / TPR State Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins of San Antonio at the Bravery Brunch, sponsored by PoliChic Texas.

Opal Lee, who is 99 years old, was recognized as the ”Grandmother of Juneteenth." Although she was unable to attend in person, she was honored during the event. Lee is a retired teacher, counselor, and activist who was a leader in the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Recipient Deborah Peoples shows her award at the 2026 Bravery Brunch in San Antonio, hosted by PoliChic Texas.

Saturday’s recipients were:

Brenda Anz, San Antonio. Founder and executive director, Women Unlimited, La Juana D. Barton, Dallas. Thirty-three years in the office of Texas State Senator Royce West,



Aura Espinosa, Houston. Co-founder and director of programs and operations, FIELHouston. A DACA recipient who has spent nineteen years helping other immigrant families navigate the system she lives under,



State Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, San Antonio. Texas House District 120, Co-founder, George Gervin Youth Center and George Gervin Academy,



Deborah Omowale Jarmon, San Antonio. CEO, San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM),



Dr. Sarojani Mohammed, Austin. Executive director, Capacity Catalyst.



Conchita "Shelly" Reyes, Houston. Owner, CR Financials & Consulting Group and East End Business Advisors. Treasurer, LULAC Council 60,



Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas, Houston. Houston City Council, District F. Chair, Housing and Affordability Committee,



Candace Valenzuela, North Texas. Former regional administrator, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,



Michelle Williams, Houston. Veteran educator and union president,



Dr. Opal Lee, Fort Worth. Known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth." Recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom

