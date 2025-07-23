Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones to hold first district town hall in District 4 on Monday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones will hold her first city council district town hall in District 4 next Monday.

Jones promised on the campaign trail that she would hold monthly town halls in the council districts on a rotating basis.

District 4 Councilmember Edward Mungia said he was excited to welcome the mayor to his district.

“It's an opportunity for District 4 residents who are typically left out of citywide conversations, to have a direct line, a direct opportunity to ask questions of the mayor — and of me also,” he said.

TPR’s journalism is free to read, but not free to produce. If you believe in independent, local journalism, help us keep it going.

He added that the location of the town hall — Adam’s Hill Elementary School — comes with a particular significance for Jones because it was the school she attended as a child on the city’s West Side.

Mungia said he was pleased that Jones chose his district as the very first of her promised district tours.

“I don't remember the last time a mayor did a public meeting in District 4,” Mungia said. “So when I got the call that that was going to be the case, my team jumped on it.”

The town hall will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and largely focus on a Q&A session between Jones, Mungia, and local residents.

Residents may register and submit questions in advance online.