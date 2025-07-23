© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

A civil rights organization declares a 'state of emergency' in the U.S.

Published July 23, 2025 at 8:11 AM CDT
President of the National Urban League Marc Morial speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 2024, flanked by former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
President of the National Urban League Marc Morial speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 2024, flanked by former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

As a candidate in 2024, President Trump promised – often – to end what he and other conservatives describe as "woke" policies.

On his first day in office, he signed executive orders rolling back policies around diversity, equity and inclusion — and those policy changes have continued over the last six months of the second Trump administration.

One of the oldest civil rights organizations in the country now warns that the administration's policies have thrust Black Americans — and the entire country — into a "state of emergency."

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Marc Morial, the president and CEO of the National Urban League.

