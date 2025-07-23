A civil rights organization declares a 'state of emergency' in the U.S.

As a candidate in 2024, President Trump promised – often – to end what he and other conservatives describe as "woke" policies.

On his first day in office, he signed executive orders rolling back policies around diversity, equity and inclusion — and those policy changes have continued over the last six months of the second Trump administration.

One of the oldest civil rights organizations in the country now warns that the administration's policies have thrust Black Americans — and the entire country — into a "state of emergency."

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Marc Morial, the president and CEO of the National Urban League.

