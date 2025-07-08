'If You Can Keep It': American Values

Who are we as a nation? What's important to us? And who do we want to be?

They're critical questions. And maybe, we don't think about them as much as we should.

1A recently spent some time at the Aspen Ideas Festival where Gallup Research unveiled data that indicates most Americans can agree broadly on the answers to those queries, but differ on which ones are the most important.

The United State's top value? Family. But individually, that can change based on someone's age, education, and religion.

What values make an American, well, an American?

