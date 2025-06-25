Bexar County reorganization plan will create new animal care team

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners were briefed on a plan this week its Animal Care Services teams and move Environmental Services back to the Public Works Department.

The county explained in a statement that Animal Control and the Animal Facility will team up under the new name: Bexar County Animal Care.

Jacy Elrod, who managed the Bexar County Animal Facility for eight years, will lead Bexar County Animal Care.

“I have a long history working in animal welfare, both municipal and nonprofit, and I’m honored to step up into this new role and support the dedicated team of Bexar County Animal Control Officers,” Elrod said, as quoted in the county statement. “Their work is vital to the safety and well-being of both animals and the community we serve."

Environmental Services was originally part of Public Works but became a separate division in 2022.

"Within Public Works, a new Environmental Services division will be created, combining teams from Public Health and the existing Stormwater Quality team to better align services and response efforts," the statement explained.

There have since been overlaps in responsibilities like cases of illegal dumping and bulky item collection.

The county explained that the changes are designed to streamline services for residents in unincorporated Bexar County.