Misty Spears wins San Antonio City Council District 9 seat in runoff

Misty Spears defeated Angi Taylor Aramburu in Saturday's runoff race for San Antonio City Council's District 9.

Spears had 13,852 votes to Angi Taylor Aramburu's 10,563 votes.

Spears’ campaign highlighted a “Let’s get back to basics” approach. She noted her support from both the Police Officers and Firefighters Associations. She also wanted to “streamline government” and reduce property taxes.

Spears held a watch party at Big’z Burger Joint.

Samuel Rocha IV / TPR Misty Spears at her watch party on runoff election night with Trish DeBerry.

“I'm hopeful, excited and thankful to the voters,” Spears said.

She called San Antonio her home. She said that she has lived here for more than 30 years. She said she feels grateful to have an opportunity to create an impact in District 9.

“I feel close to the district because of my work with Commissioner Moody's office," Spears said. "So I knew what changes already everyone was talking about and what they wanted to have our seat done, and I feel equipped to do that.”

Aramburu had the support of outgoing District 9 Councilmember John Courage, who won four elections in a row.

Courage shifted his focus to his mayoral campaign, which opened up his seat on the city council earlier this year. Though he publicly endorsed Aramburu, he said he was more than happy to support Spears.

“Whoever becomes the next council person for District 9, I'm available to help them and support them, because it's all about the people in our community,” Courage said.

Samuel Rocha IV / TPR Angi Taylor Aramburu and John Courage, councilman from District 9

Aramburu held a watch party at Alamo Kitchens.

“I think partisanship and PAC money played a huge part in this race. Rolando [Pablos] and Misty [Spears] team up, and it helped her, and that's unfortunate for us,” she added.

She also said she wished the best for District 9 and hoped Spears and the rest of the city leaders will lead San Antonio toward a good future.

“I'm excited when I see the rest of the council. I think we're going in an exciting direction, and I have a lot of faith they will focus on the right things and put us on the right track,” she added.

District 9 is considered one of the most conservative districts in the city.