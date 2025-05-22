Bexar County judge stays out of San Antonio's runoff contest for now

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said he remained neutral in San Antonio's mayoral runoff election on June 7.

Sakai, however, said he has not completely ruled out offering a candidate endorsement at a later date.

Sakai said he is planning face time with both Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones, the candidates vying to replace longtime Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who termed out of office and plans to teach communications courses this fall at Trinity University.

"I want to give an opportunity for both candidates to come and introduce themselves, so that no matter who wins, we're in a win-win situation, that we met and treated both candidates with respect, and we'll let the voters decide."

Sakai will have to work closely with the victor on big projects right around the corner — including what may be the biggest ever in local history: Project Marvel, a multibillion downtown sports and entertainment district that would be the home of the Spurs.

The county has limited its role in Project Marvel to only helping the Spurs into a new downtown arena and redeveloping their current home, the Frost Bank Center.

The county is working to get a venue tax before voters in November to raise $450 million to help relocate the Spurs.