San Antonio City Council's District 9 will be among the June runoff contests

The contest to succeed John Courage in District 9 did not end with a clear winner on Saturday night.

Misty Spears and Angi Taylor Aramburu were the top two vote-getters, but since neither broke 50%, they will face off in the June runoff election.

Term limits meant Courage could not run for re-election again. Instead, he ran for San Antonio mayor.

District 9 runs roughly from Loop 410 past Loop 1604 on either side of Highway 281.

Aramburu told TPR she has a plan in place if she wins the runoff election.

“I'm hoping to keep some key players from John Courage's staff, so we're ready to go on day one with people that know the district, know the community, are committed to the community, and so we can hit the ground running,” she explained.

She said she hopes to continue the city council’s largely non-partisan politics.

“At the city council level, it doesn't matter. We want to make sure we're taking care of your needs, your infrastructure, your streets, your street lights, making sure your communities are safe, and listening to what you need and being responsive,” Aramburu said.

Misty Spears did not respond to TPR's requests for comment or reaction to the election result.