San Antonio City Council District 6's tight race sends two candidates into June runoff

A tight race in District 6 on Saturday night ended with Kelly Ann Gonzalez as the top vote getter in a field of eight candidates running to represent the city’s Far West Side.

Gonzalez, a labor organizer, will take on progressive political organizer Ric Galvan in June.

The winner of that race will fill a seat vacated by City Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, who ran for San Antonio mayor.

Gonzales told TPR that her campaign strategy won’t change during the runoff contest.

“We ran a campaign of the people and for the people, and I’m proud that voters went to the polls and cast their ballots for me.”

District 6 is considered one of the fastest growing areas of San Antonio and the person who represents it will make crucial decisions on dealing with that growth.

Galvan did not respond to TPR's requests for comment or reaction to the results.