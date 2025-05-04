© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio City Council District 6's tight race sends two candidates into June runoff

Texas Public Radio | By Tim Gutierrez
Published May 4, 2025 at 1:26 AM CDT
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
Kelly Ann Gonzalez and Ric Galvan

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A tight race in District 6 on Saturday night ended with Kelly Ann Gonzalez as the top vote getter in a field of eight candidates running to represent the city’s Far West Side.

Gonzalez, a labor organizer, will take on progressive political organizer Ric Galvan in June.

The winner of that race will fill a seat vacated by City Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, who ran for San Antonio mayor.

Gonzales told TPR that her campaign strategy won’t change during the runoff contest.

“We ran a campaign of the people and for the people, and I’m proud that voters went to the polls and cast their ballots for me.”

District 6 is considered one of the fastest growing areas of San Antonio and the person who represents it will make crucial decisions on dealing with that growth.

Galvan did not respond to TPR's requests for comment or reaction to the results.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Government/Politics Top StoriesTPRDistrict 6Election 2025
Tim Gutierrez
tim@tpr.org
See stories by Tim Gutierrez