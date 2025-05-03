District 1 San Antonio City Councilmember Sukh Kaur faces runoff election

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

District 1 San Antonio City Councilmember Sukh Kaur will face survey and map business owner Patty Gibbons in a June runoff election following the May 3 election results.

Kaur finished first among a crowded field of 10 candidates but fell just shy of gaining the 50% plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff.

"I am so proud of our team that we have put together, and we have block walked every single day to show the community about what we've been able to do," she said.

Kaur was elected in 2023. The Sikh American educator and realtor is the first South Asian to serve on the City Council. Kaur said her priorities include more affordable housing and to help residents stay in their existing homes.

"We want to have a district where new residents and young families can afford to live, but we have to build that affordability while still preserving the culture and the history of our neighborhoods, and I believe those are not mutually exclusive."

She also seeks more support for home rehabs and she backs a pilot fencing program to secure animals in neighborhoods.

Gibbons is a former Harmony Hills Neighborhood Association president.

She backs street improvements, better lighting and sidewalks, and drainage.

She also wants increased support for police to reduce crime and to reduce the city tax rate to provide tax relief.