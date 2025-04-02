Study: Guns claimed lives of more than 4,500 Texans in 2022

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A new study finds that guns claimed the lives of more than 4,500 Texans in 2022.

The report by advocacy groups Texas Gun Sense and the Violence Policy Center found guns were used in about 2,600 suicides, 1,800 homicides and 45 unintentional deaths.

It found rates of both suicides and homicides due to firearms have increased in the state over the last two decades.

The study analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FBI, and other federal agencies.

Read the entire report here.