San Antonio launches annual pothole repair campaign on Wednesday morning

The San Antonio Pothole Patrol begins its 9th annual Pothole Patrol Blitz on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The Patrol kicks off the campaign with an event at the San Pedro Playhouse Parking Lot at San Pedro Springs Park at 800 W. Ashby.

There are 14 crews that will spread out among the city's four quadrants to find and repair potholes.

The city has a goal of locating and fixing more than 10,000 potholes in April.

Residents are encouraged to call 3-1-1 or use the 311SA app to report a pothole.

The city guarantees that each reported pothole will be repaired within two working days.

In a statement, the city said the first 100 residents at the kickoff event will get a Pothole Patrol Fiesta Medal.

For more information, visit SASpeakUp.com/PotholePatrol.