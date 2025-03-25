© 2025 Texas Public Radio
DEI purge necessitates new name for Texas State playwright event in September

Texas Public Radio | By Norma Martinez
Published March 25, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion purges at universities has led to the renaming of the Black & Latino Playwrights Celebration at Texas State University.

The September event is now called the New American Play Festival.

The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights sent a letter last month to schools ordering they cull their DEI programs.

The website for the New American Play Festival said it celebrates the voices of playwrights by workshopping new plays with students and professionals in the field.

"The workshop for each play includes a professional guest director, actors, auditions, 3-5 days of open rehearsals and in-class presentations by guest artists culminating in script-in-hand readings open to the entire campus and local community," it explained.

It added: "Professionals and students alike will share the play with the entire campus and local community in a staged reading for audiences, followed by a discussion and/or question-and-answer session."

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
