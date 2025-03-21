Texas spent $5 million on Ken Paxton's impeachment trial, audit finds

Texas spent more than $5.1 million on the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2023, according to a state audit released this week.

The special audit, conducted by the Texas State Auditor’s Office, found that 86% of the expenses – about $4.4 million – were spent on contracted professional services, including attorneys and investigators. The remaining costs covered salaries, legislative per diems, travel and supplies.

The Texas House of Representatives accounted for the majority of costs, spending about $4.4 million in total, while the Texas Senate spent $435,000, according to the audit. The Office of the Attorney General reported expenses of $229,000.

In 2020, several former employees of Paxton's office accused the AG of abusing his office to benefit a political donor, obstructing justice and retaliating against whistleblowers within his agency. The Texas House impeached Paxton with bipartisan approval in May 2023.

During Paxton’s impeachment trial later that year, the Texas House presented evidence and witness testimony detailing the alleged misconduct , while Paxton’s defense team argued that the charges were politically motivated. After weeks of testimony and deliberation, the Texas Senate ultimately voted to acquit Paxton of all charges , allowing him to return to office.

Shortly after the trial concluded, the state auditor’s office began conducting a special review of expenses related to the impeachment proceedings. Records obtained by the Texas Newsroom in 2023 revealed an early estimated cost of more than $4.2 million.

In a statement on Friday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who requested the audit, called the trial an “ill-fated political gambit.”

“What a complete waste of money!” Patrick said. “Now that taxpayers have the facts … we can put this shameful epoch of our state’s history behind us.”

Copyright 2025 KERA