SAWS defends rate hikes ahead of public hearings, council vote

Officials with the San Antonio Water System say a rate hike is needed to address aging infrastructure.

Cecilia Vasquez, SAWS vice president of customer experience and strategic initiatives, presented three different budget possibilities to the board on Tuesday, including the recommended option to adopt a full proposed budget.

"It provides for the least amount of risk of system failure for both our water and wastewater infrastructure," Vasquez told board members. "It allows us to progress and continue to our 2035 non-revenue water target of 43 gallons per connection. This option enables SAWS to fully support the city, the county, and other agencies without governmental projects."

The proposed hike would raise water bills by nearly 8% this year and by nearly 33% by 2029. It would take the average SAWS bill from $60 to $65. By the time the entire 32% is included, the average bill would be $80.

New rates would take effect on July 1 if approved by the San Antonio City Council.

Over the last decade, SAWS has seen new customer additions increase by up to 3% each year. The system currently maintains 584,000 customer connections in and around Bexar County.

Addressing water loss is another goal for SAWS. The municipally-owned utility counted 2,500 water main breaks in 2024, with an estimate that 1,700 of those breaks occurred in the same 10% of the system's pipes.

SAWS representatives have said they also need to upgrade two 60-year-old wastewater treatment facilities and fix aging sewer infrastructure.

Public hearings on the proposed rate hikes are planned for April 7 and May 5, with the council expected to vote on them later in May.