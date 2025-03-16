San Antonio District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur acknowledges 12-year-old DWI arrest

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur acknowledged a 12-year-old arrest for driving while intoxicated.

In 2013, Kaur pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Harris County when she was 24 years old.

Kaur first acknowledged the arrest in an interview with the San Antonio Report last week after learning that one of her nine opponents in the May municipal election sought to make it public.

The case was legally sealed in 2020, and the City of San Antonio does not require candidates to disclose low level offenses.

Kaur said in a statement that it was unfortunate this was being "weaponized" against her. She noted that she took responsibility for the incident, and no one was harmed.

She added: "I believe in accountability, growth, and the power of second chances. I trust that the people I serve will judge me based on my work and my commitment to this community, not a mistake I made over a decade ago. Our community deserves leadership that is focused on solutions, not distractions. That's where my focus will remain."

San Antonio sees high rates of alcohol related road fatalities, and there have been some high-profile DUI cases on the council in recent years.

District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry resigned over an intoxication related auto accident. Councilman Mark Whyte was also arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Perry is now one of the 27 candidates running for mayor.

Disclosure: Sukh Kaur is a member of Texas Public Radio's board of directors.