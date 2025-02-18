© 2025 Texas Public Radio
'If You Can Keep It': The Future Of The Democratic Party

Published February 18, 2025 at 4:12 PM CST
US House Minority Leader Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat from New York, speaks at a rally hosted by the American Federation of Government Employees to "save the civil service" outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)
ALLISON ROBBERT
/
AFP via Getty Images
In November, a Pew Research survey found that nearly-half of Democrats are pessimistic about the party's future, compared to only 13 percent of Republicans.

The 2024 election was a rude awakening for leaders on the left, many of whom are grappling with how to shift the public perception of the party.

In this latest edition of "If You Can Keep It," we get at the heart of this political moment and ask the questions that really matter about the state of our democracy.

