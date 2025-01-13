Gov. Greg Abbott orders all flags at full staff for Inauguration Day

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all flags — which are at half-staff following former President Jimmy Carter's death — to be raised to full staff for Inauguration Day.

The U.S. flag code mandates flags be flown at half-staff on federal buildings for 30 days after the death of a president or former president. The flag code gives a state governor the power to order flags at half-staff, and in accordance with the code, flags across the nation have been at half-staff since Carter died on Dec. 29.

But the code does not apply to states governmental buildings, only federal. In a statement released a week before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Abbott said the U.S. flag should be raised on Inauguration Day.

"As we unite our country and usher in this new era of leadership, I ordered all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol and all state buildings for the inauguration of President Trump," Abbott said in the statement. "While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America.”

Copyright 2025 KERA