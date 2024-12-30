When Jimmy Carter came to Dallas: Watch his 1995 interview on KERA's 'Between The Lines'

President Jimmy Carter died Sunday, Dec. 29 at 100 years old.

Carter had some notable history in Texas, including being the only U.S. president to win Texas as a Democrat in the last 50 years.

The 39th president also came to Dallas in 1995 to sit down with KERA's public affairs program Between the Lines, 14 years after leaving the White House. He came to discuss his then-latest book, Always a Reckoning, which was a collection of poems.

Watch the video of Carter's interview above.

