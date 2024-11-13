Bexar County's state legislative agenda includes push for hike in vehicle registration fee

Bexar County commissioners approved some local agenda items this week that they would like to see pushed through the upcoming state legislative session.

The 89th state legislative session begins on Jan. 14 at the State Capitol Building in Austin.

The top legislation the majority of commissioners would like to see pushed through the session includes a bill ultimately designed to fight local traffic congestion.

Melissa Shannon, the county's director of government affairs, told commissioners an increase in the local vehicle registration fee could be used by the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority (RMA) to address traffic congestion.

"We're asking the state to allow us to take it to the voters to ask them if they would be amendable to increasing our vehicle registration fee to $20, and that's what funds the RMA."

The RMA looks for innovative funding methods to address traffic concerns now, instead of waiting years for outside funding, according to its website.

Also on the agenda:



Property appraisal reforms to increase fairness, consistency, and predictability in the property appraisal review process.

An amendment to the local government code that would allow the county fire marshal in a county with a population of two million people or more to permit and inspect all county-owned or leased buildings while complying with the building standards of the encompassing municipality.

An appropriations request for the state to create a forensic pathologist education loan repayment program. There is national shortage of those pathologists, and such an education loan program could help the Bexar County Medical's Office with recruiting efforts.

Plans to support state policies for per capita funding for behavioral health and criminal justice.

Plans to oppose legislation that affects the ability of local jurisdictions to issue certificates of obligation.

Plans to support legislation and funding that would close the local digital divide when it comes to access to broadband and digital devices.

Commissioners may hold a work session to tweak the county's legislative goals.

Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody sometimes abstains from voting along with the Democratic controlled commissioners court on the county's legislative agenda because of political differences.