Election 2024: U.S. House

U.S. HOUSE

District 15

Monica De La Cruz (R), Michelle Vallejo (D).

Monica De La Cruz (R)

Michelle Vallejo (D)

Analysis: Incumbent Republican Monica De La Cruz faced Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo in a rematch of their 2022 race, when De La Cruz flipped a longtime Democratic stronghold with 53.3% of the vote to Vallejo’s 44.8%.

Texas’ 15th Congressional District, which stretches from parts of the Rio Grande Valley to east of San Antonio, continues to be a key battleground in 2024.

Both candidates have shifted on some policy positions to appeal to a broader share of voters.

De La Cruz initially ran on a strong anti-abortion platform, pledging to “fight for each and every soul and always support the sanctity of life.” However, she has since softened her stance, now advocating for a “balanced and compassionate approach” to abortion.

De La Cruz also said in a recent public statement that abortion policies should be decided by individual states, rather than at the federal level.

Vallejo, meanwhile, has adopted a tougher stance on border security, saying in a recent television ad that she will work to “add thousands of new border patrol agents, and take on the cartels.”

However, Vallejo’s 2024 platform also calls for “an earned pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who have worked hard and contributed to their communities.”

De La Cruz is focusing on issues that affect farmers and the agricultural industry in the district, including access to dwindling water supplies and eliminating industry regulations.

De la Cruz also continues to call for a reinstatement of Trump-era border security policies, and a larger financial investment in border security infrastructure.

Vallejo is prioritizing access to health care and protecting Social Security and Medicare. She is also calling for a raise to the minimum wage, protection of reproductive rights, and an energy approach that “keeps people working in oil and gas while investing significantly in clean and renewable energy.”

District 20

Sipa USA/Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via Reuter / X07185 Joaquin Castro (D).

Joaquin Castro (D)

Analysis: The six-term incumbent Joaquin Castro is running unopposed. Texas' 20th Congressional District, which includes the western half of San Antonio and Bexar County, has never sent a Republican to Congress.

District 21

Chip Roy (R), Kristin Hook (D).

Chip Roy (R)

Kristin Hook (D)

Bob King (L)

Analysis: Chip Roy seeks a fourth term representing the 21st Congressional District, which covers a wide swath of the Hill Country from Austin to San Antonio. The district became solidly red after recent redistricting.

The former Ted Cruz staffer from Austin is known for being a conservative firebrand. He is a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

Roy faces a challenge from Democrat Kristin Hook. She is a scientist who most recently worked for the U.S. Government Accountability Office. She is also a former middle school teacher and activist.

Bob King, the Libertarian party candidate, is a retired banker and oil executive who lives in New Braunfels. King, 63, is retired from a career as a banker and oil and gas executive.

District 23

Ton Gonzales (R), Santos Limon (D).

Tony Gonzales (R)

S. Limon (D)

Analysis: District 23 is massive and stretches from San Antonio to just east of El Paso. It covers the longest stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border of any district, and it includes both Eagle Pass and Uvalde.

The district has changed hands between Republicans and Democrats over the last decade, with Republicans holding an edge in recent years.

Tony Gonzales seeks a third term following a censure from the Republican Party of Texas in March 2023, which claimed that his votes in support of same-sex marriage and in favor of additional firearms restrictions violated the party’s principles.

The resolution also said his lack of support for a bill that would have placed additional limits on individuals in the country without legal permission violated party principles.

Although the censure freed the state Republican Party to take sides in the primary, the National Republican Congressional Committee continued to support Gonzales.

After surviving a contentious primary challenge, Gonzales faces civil engineer Santos Limon.

District 28

Jay Furman (R), Henry Cuellar (D).

Jay Furman (R)

Henry Cuellar (D)

Analysis: Longtime Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar has served in the 28th Congressional District since 2005. He is at his most vulnerable because of serious legal problems.

He and his wife were indicted earlier in May on federal charges of money laundering, bribery, and conspiracy. The couple denied the allegations. Their next court date is in July, and the trial is scheduled to begin in late March 2025.

Cuellar, who is on leave as ranking member of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, said his top priorities are infrastructure funding, border security and trade.

He faces a challenge from Jay Furman, a veteran. Furman has campaigned on restricting migration at the Southwest border and expanding local infrastructure in support of international trade.

The 28th Congressional District runs from the eastern outskirts of San Antonio down to the U.S. Mexico border. Cook Political Report rates this district as "likely Democrat."

District 35

Steven Wright (R), Greg Casar (D).

Steven Wright (R)

Greg Casar (D)

Analysis: The incumbent Greg Casar, a former Austin councilman, seeks his second term in Congress. Texas 35th Congressional District, which spans from San Antonio to Austin along I-35, is heavily Democratic.

On the Republican side, five candidates are vying to challenge Casar. He faces a challenge from Republican Steven Wright, a retired Kern County, California, deputy sheriff.