Election 2024: Board of Education, East Central ISD, Edgewood ISD

BOARD OF EDUCATION

District 1

Michael (Travis) Stevens (R)

Gustavo Reveles (D)

Analysis: The 15-member State Board of Education is responsible for approving curriculum guidelines and instructional materials for Texas public schools. District 1 stretches from El Paso to a portion of Bexar County on the North and West Sides. Democrat Melissa Ortega of El Paso currently represents the district. She was first elected in 2022 and did not run for re-election.

Republican Michael (Travis) Stevens and Democrat Gustavo Reveles both ran unopposed in their primaries. Stevens is a San Antonio educator who unsuccessfully ran for District 1 in 2022. Reveles is the spokesman for an El Paso school district and a former reporter.

District 3

Marisa Perez-Diaz (D)

Analysis: Democrat Marisa Pérez-Díaz is running unopposed in her bid for a fifth term representing District 3 on the State Board of Education. During her 12 years on the board, Pérez-Díaz played a pivotal role in the approval of Mexican American Studies courses.

District 3 includes most of Bexar County and several other interior South Texas counties stretching down to Starr County along the U.S. Mexico border.

EAST CENTRAL ISD

Analysis: East Central ISD has three bond packages and a tax increase to keep up with the district's enrollment growth. The district said the funding, which would pay for new schools and an upgrade its sports facility, was needed because of a lack of funding from the state.

Trustee, Place No. 4

David Santos Jr.

Sayda Mitchell-Morales

Victor Garza

Trustee, Place No. 6

Emiliano "Emilio" Carrasco

Bond Election

Proposition A

"Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0.9329 per $100 valuation in the East Central Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 16.96 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the District for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $6,600,000."

For

Against

Proposition B

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $331,143,000 for school facilities and land for them and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

For

Against

Proposition C

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $10,000,000 for renovating school stadium facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

For

Against

Proposition D

"The issuance of bonds in the amount of $18,857,000 for the District’s outdoor recreational facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

For

Against

EDGEWOOD ISD

Analysis: Eight years after the state took over the district, Edgewood ISD's trustee election races are a referendum on how to move forward.

Three trustee seats are on the ballot, including two incumbents: Board President Martha Castilla and trustee Richard Santoyo. They want to continue along the path laid out by the state. The challengers, Dorothy Borjas and Sergio L. Delgado Jr., want to forge a new path.

There is one open seat after long time board member Joseph Guerra announced he would not seek re-election. The race to replace Guerra pits Rudy Lopez, a retired local law enforcement officer, against Jubilee Peña, a 19-year-old college student.

Trustee, Place No. 4

Dorothy Borjas

Martha I. Castilla

Trustee, Place No. 5

Rudy Lopez

Jubilee Peña

Trustee, Place No. 7

Sergio L. Delgado Jr.

Richard Santoyo