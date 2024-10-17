The deadline to apply to vote by mail for Election 2024 approaches

Early voting in the November election begins next week. For those planning to vote by mail, the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is quickly approaching.

In Texas, only certain groups are eligible to vote by mail, including those who are 65 and older and people with certain medical conditions. About 10% of ballot-by-mail applications are rejected because of missing ID numbers or other discrepancies.

In 2021, the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 1, which added a number of restrictions and criminal penalties related to voting, including new identification requirements for people voting by mail.

Travis County Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado said the process is “not super easy,” because there are so many rules and options for people voting by mail.

For the November Election, the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is October 25, 2024. To vote by mail, you must provide certain identification numbers on your ballot. Visit https://t.co/LXtH9xTHTH to see if you're eligible and learn how to apply for a mail-in ballot. pic.twitter.com/DyeGy7A6MR — VoteTexas (@VoteTexas) October 11, 2024



She said people who are new to the process should call their elections office if the application isn't clear "to help them answer the questions on the application correctly.”

To apply by mail, applicants are required to include a driver’s license number or Social Security number. Prior to the law, voters didn't have to provide either of these on an application.

Limon-Mercado said the ID number has to match the one the person used to register to vote, but for some people that was decades ago.

“We do encourage people to include both numbers — your Texas ID number and last four digits of your Social Security number. That way there is no question about which one you used on your original voter registration application,” she said. “This way we will find you and be able to approve and accept our application.”

She said adding a voter registration number is also helpful, if you know it.

The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.

To track your application or find out more about what’s on the ballot and where to vote, visit the Bexar County Elections Department.