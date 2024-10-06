Today is the deadline to register to vote in Texas for the November election

Today is the deadline to register to vote in Texas for the 2024 general election.

People can check if they're registered to vote or need to update their address on their county's website. Bexar County residents can check here and entering their date of birth and house number.

People seeking to register to vote can print out an application at their county website or the Texas Secretary of State’s website or obtain one at post offices or DMV offices.

Officials recommend submitting voter registration applications in person. In Bexar County, the elections office is located at 1103 South Frio — and it has extended its hours until 7 p.m. For people in other counties, they can find out where to register in person here.

For those who go to the post office, officials recommend making sure the postmark is Oct. 7 so the registration gets processed.

Early voting begins Oct. 21. Mail-in ballot applications must be received by Oct. 25.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

As of Friday, there were more than 1,283,000 people registered to vote in Bexar County. Officials say it's the most of any election, and they expect that number to grow.

There were 1,188,913 registered Bexar County voters in the 2020 election, and 1,049,089 registered voters in 2016.

Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.