Some Bexar County property market values could remain the same in 2025 and 2026

The Bexar Appraisal District reported this week that some property market values could remain the same in 2025 and 2026.

The announcement followed the latest guidance on reappraisals the board of directors gave the district.

The market value of 2024 appeal resolutions will be the basis for the 2025 market value unless there is clear and convincing evidence to the contrary, according to the district's website.

In the 2025 appraisal year, the market value for appeals that are resolved through an informal meeting or Appraisal Review Board formal hearing and are not appealed to arbitration, the State Office of Administrative Hearings, or through litigation will remain the market value for the 2026 appraisal year.

District officials, led by Chief Appraiser Rogelio Sandoval, said property tax appraisals could still be altered by new construction or improvements, change in characteristics, or if there is evidence of a further reduction in value.

"While the district’s reappraisal plan has always required clear and convincing evidence for market value increases, the additional language approved by the board further defines how a contested property will be reevaluated in the year following an appeal," reported the district's website.

The BCAD also reported while market values could go unaffected for some in 2025 and 2026, there are other factors at play when it comes to the final tax bill.

"Property owners should note that while market values may remain the same in the next tax year," it added, "they may experience a change in their tax bill depending on established tax rates and applicable homestead cap or circuit breaker limitation calculations."

The expanded board of directors that now oversees the appraisal district is due to a measure approved by Texas voters in November 2023 for the state's biggest 50 counties. It called for three new members to be elected to serve on local boards in those counties to give better voice to property taxpayers. Three new members elected in Bexar County were sworn in in July.