Bexar County expects massive voter turnout for Nov. 5

Turnout of around 900,000 local voters is expected for the Nov. 5 elections, according to Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen, who briefed county commissioners this week on election planning.

Callanen referred to her estimate, however, as a "crystal ball" projection of early voters, Election Day voters, and those casting ballots by mail in local, state and federal races.

There are more than 1.2 million registered voters in the county, so a turnout of 900,000 would be considerable. That compares to 773,796 in 2020 and 598,691 in 2016.

She said she expects a high percentage of mail-in ballots, referring to it as a "tsunami." Early voting at 51 polling locations across the county runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. The exact number of Election Day sites is still in the works but should number in the hundreds.

Callanen believed all but three school districts are expected to close on Election Day, so some of their facilities can be used as polling sites. She said none wanted to take part in early voting. Callanen said those decisions by school districts were based on the safety needs of their students.

Polling Locations

Precinct 1 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert raised concerns about city-related renovations at some traditional voting locations, such as the East Side's Claude Black Community Center. He said the work could deter voters.

"They've had all year to do this construction, and they could suspend that construction during two weeks of the election," Calvert said during the briefing.

City officials released a statement to Texas Public Radio that read "the ongoing renovation of the Claude Black Center will better serve the community. This renovation will not impede anyone’s right to vote or create barriers to participation in the electoral process," the statement said.

"The Bexar County Elections Office and the City Clerk's Office reviewed the plan for voting at the site and confirmed that it meets voting site requirements. The voting location within the building meets all applicable ADA requirements, as well."

The city also reported a road project on Commerce Street, east of the center, is being postponed until after the election and that it expects the Brook Hollow Library parking lot expansion project to be substantially complete by the end of September.

Libraries

The public library system provided TPR with the following update on libraries and the election.

Igo Branch Library - Will be open for Early Voting and Election Day

Igo is undergoing an HVAC renovation project. While the Library may or may not be open for library service by the time voting begins, voting will take place out of the unaffected meeting room.

Johnston Branch Library – Will be open for early voting and on Election Day

Johnston is undergoing an HVAC renovation project. While the Library may or may not be open for library service by the time voting begins, voting will take place out of the unaffected meeting room.

Las Palmas Branch Library – Not a Voting Center this election cycle

Las Palmas was not requested by Bexar County to act as a voting center this election cycle. It is currently undergoing a $6.4 million renovation funded by the 2017 and 2022 bond programs.

Pan American Branch Library – Not a voting center this election cycle

Pan American was not requested by Bexar County to act as a Voting Center this election cycle. Pan American is also undergoing an HVAC renovation project.

The library system said all of its other branches are operating normally, including those selected as voting centers by Bexar County for this year’s election.

Callanen told commissioners that signs will direct voters to a nearby open location should they find a polling site closed for construction or any other reason.

The election administrator also convinced commissioners during her briefing to increase the pay of election workers by a dollar an hour. Election site judges will now earn $18 an hour.