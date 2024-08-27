© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Rolando Pablos, former Texas secretary of state, joins San Antonio's 2025 mayoral race

Texas Public Radio | By Josh Peck
Published August 27, 2024 at 2:25 PM CDT
Rolando Pablos
Courtesy photo
/
Rolando Pablos Campaign
Rolando Pablos

Rolando Pablos, a former Texas secretary of state, entered the growing San Antonio 2025 mayoral race on Tuesday.

He is now the fifth person to officially announce a run for mayor and the second outside of the San Antonio City Council. The seat is open because Mayor Ron Nirenberg is termed out.

The attorney and entrepreneur's campaign website lists several priorities he would take on as mayor, including affordable homes, city services, public safety, and healthcare access.

In a statement, Pablos said: "As San Antonio continues to grow and face significant challenges, it demands bold and visionary leadership. I am entering the race to ensure our city embraces much needed change and seeks a brighter, more prosperous future for every resident. We need to act with urgency to match the competitive pace of other Texas cities vying for quality jobs and investments."

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Pablos to be the secretary of state in 2016, where he served for nearly two years.

Pablos has held several other positions in public life. He’s served as Texas’ Chief Elections Officer, as a commissioner of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, and as the chairman for the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

He is currently the CEO of Cross-National Advisory Partners, a consulting firm for international trade and investment.

He joined a crowded field that includes District 4 Councilmember Adriana Rocha Garcia, District 8 Councilmember Manny Peláez, District 9 Councilmember John Courage and local tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano.

District 6 Councilmember Melissa Cabello Havrda is also expected to join the race.

Josh Peck
He got his start in journalism as a contributing writer at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), eventually becoming a news editor. In 2020, he was a digital news intern for Texas Public Radio, which included reporting multiple stories for air and the site and designing and managing data visualizations to track COVID-19 trends across the county. After his internship ended, he began freelancing with TPR and was a member of the New York Times Student Journalism Institute, where published a feature on how a family’s loss of a loved one to police violence changed them. Josh Peck is the Technology & Entrepreneurship Reporter for Texas Public Radio.
