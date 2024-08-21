Texas AG Ken Paxton announces warrants looking for voter fraud in Bexar, Atascosa and Frio counties

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that he issued warrants in three South Texas counties looking for voter fraud.

The warrants in Bexar, Atascosa and Frio counties came a week after news stories highlighting the amount of money the AG has spent on his voter integrity unit but showing little for the expense.

In a press release, Paxton said he is looking into vote harvesting going back to the 2022 election. The complaint was filed with Paxton's office by Audrey Gossett Louis, a Republican district attorney for the 81st Judicial District.

The 81st District prosecutes cases in five counties including Atascosa and Frio. Louis is known as very conservative and has worked as an assistant district attorney in Bexar, Lubbock and other counties prior to her current elected post.

Last week the Houston Chronicle reported Paxton's voter integrity unit spent $3.3 million, closing six cases in two years.

Now people in three counties are being investigated, surprising even local elections officials.

"We have not been notified of this today,” said Jackie Callanan, Bexar County elections chief, who heard about the warrants from the press. “It seems to be an ongoing investigation, and, as always, our office will be here to assist in any way we can if we're asked," she added.

Numerous studies of elections have found “vanishingly little” evidence of mass voter fraud.

“Ken Paxton’s office has invested enormous resources looking for fraud where it does not occur and has basically found nothing,” said Sean Morales Doyle, director of the voting rights program at the Brennan Center for Justice.

Morales Doyle said voter fraud was serious but rare, and the Paxton’s efforts showed just how fruitless these investigations become. The Brennan Center sued Texas over S.B.1, a law that severely curtailed voter rights — eliminating drive-thru voting booths, empowering partisan poll watchers and limiting the assistance that non-native English speakers and others could receive at the polls.

Morales Doyle questioned the warrants and whether they were real threats to democracy.

“It’s hard to know if the crimes being investigated here are truly behavior that undermines democracy,” said Morales Doyle, “or just offenses manufactured by the Texas legislature to lend credence to Paxton’s claims that he’s rooting out fraud.”