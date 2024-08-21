Bexar County commissioners vote themselves a pay increase, but lower than committee recommendation

Bexar County commissioners voted themselves a cost-of-living increase this week, but it was lower than a raise recommended by a citizens committee.

County Judge Peter Sakai currently earns $198,000 a year, while the three county commissioners that run the county with him earn around $157,000 a year.

The commissioners also receive an annual $9,000 auto allowance.

This week, commissioners voted themselves, other elected officials, and the county's 5,000 rank and file employees a 3% cost of living adjustment or COLA.

A citizens committee recommended commissioners boost their pay by 5% as part of the 2024-2025 county budget process now underway.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez was the first to speak up against that recommendation. "Staff's recommendation is 3% COLA for all county employees. I don't think it's right or fair that [elected officials] get more than the rank-and-file get."

The citizens committee studied the wages of elected leaders in the biggest Texas counties before making their recommendations.

The county's other top paid elected officials include Sheriff Javier Salazar at $175,000. County District Clerk Gloria Martinez, County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark, and County Tax-Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti each earn around $162,000. County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is paid nearly $137,000 a year.

The sheriff does not have a vehicle allowance, but the DA has one of $9,000 a year. The clerks and tax assessor-collector have vehicle allowances of $6,000 a year.

Further down the elected pay scale are county constables at nearly $166,000, justices of the peace at nearly $146,000 and probate judges at $193,000.

The 3% increase takes effect on Oct. 1, the start of the county's new fiscal year.