Bexar County Commissioners discuss budget priorities, hold the line on higher property tax rate

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday listened to presentations on the county's $2.8 billion budget, including keeping the property tax rate at nearly 30 cents per $100 valuation.

Commissioners appeared likely to keep the property tax rate unchanged for the 30th year in a row. County Manager David Smith said he would compare that property tax history to any local government.

Helping that history along are all the new homes and businesses that have been added in the last year to the property tax rolls to generate revenue in lieu of higher taxes.

There are some tough decisions ahead, however, to keep the county from going deeper into debt, now at more than $2 billion. Federal COVID relief funds that have helped some county-related operations will also dry up.

Smith proposed a belt-tightening plan earlier this year that commissioners seemed to be receptive to, a delay in the issuance of new bonds for 24-months.

County Judge Peter Sakai urged commissioners to prioritize projects in the budget that promote economic growth.

"People want to come to this county," he said. "Industries want to come to this county. But that means we need to meet the infrastructure. We have to meet the needs of those industries that want to come. We got to meet all those new residences and citizens that are now moving in."

Increasing funds for public safety and the courts appeared to have broad support among the commissioners.

Thirty new deputies would be added to the sheriff's departments, and eight new constables would be added, two for each precinct. Two new criminal district courts and two new county courts-at-Law are required.

Funds to curb domestic violence and boost mental health looked like top priorities too during the commissioners' discussions.

The tax assessor-collector's office will add 20 new positions to staff a new satellite office on Rocket Lane in Precinct 4.

Commissioners also backed a 3% cost of living adjustment for elected officials and the county's 5,000 rank-and-file employees.

A citizens advisory committee recommended commissioners adopt a 5% pay raise for themselves and all elected officials. Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez was the first to reject the recommended pay hike for commissioners.

"I don't think it's right and fair that [elected officials] get more than what the rank-and-file get," he explained.