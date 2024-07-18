Major expansion of county's urban farm approved, but future addition of event center sparks debate

County commissioners this month approved a nearly $11 million expansion of the county's urban farm on the East Side, primarily for a new home for the Bexar County Texas A&M Agricultural Extension Service.

The single-story building will cover 18,000 square feet and include offices, open work areas, meeting rooms, and supporting spaces.

The farm at Sherman Road and Hudson Street produces fresh vegetables — up to 25,000 pounds a year — for residents across the county who may otherwise live in areas that do not have easy access to healthy foods, sometimes referred to as "food deserts."

Healthier food options are key in a county where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recent years found 67% of residents were overweight or obese.

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, San Antonio Food Bank and University Health are all partners with the county farm, which is also used to educate students about farming.

But a future proposal to add an event center does not have the support of Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody, who was also the lone vote against the $11 million expansion approved by the commissioners court this month.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores was not present to cast a vote.

Moody questioned the costs and if the county farm was literally moving away from its roots as a farm. He wondered aloud if the 10-acre farming space was being taken up by too many buildings.

"This is a first decision in terms of what this footprint's going to look like," he said. "And we're putting more concrete and asphalt and less carrots and watermelon out there."

Courtesy photo / Architect Debra J. Dockery Artist rendering of entire county urban farm

County Judge Peter Sakai, who spoke of his support of the urban farm and described himself as a "farm boy" from his youth, also had some concerns about the addition of an event center on the grounds.

"Doesn't this change from an urban farm to a county park? And if it's a county park, isn't it creating issues, especially if we're running programs, especially like students and master gardeners or master farmers. ... [Y]ou're going to have liability issues if we're running public events out there, especially for profit," he added.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who fathered the urban farm in his precinct along with then county judge Nelson Wolff, said the proposed event center could be a money maker for the county and pay for itself.

He also told commissioners court the urban farm, including the proposed event center, has broad public support and has brought the county acclaim.

"I think if the court went the other way, it would send a very odd signal to the State of Texas, which has had already given us the Texas A&M Superior Leadership Award, which is a top award in the state for the vision of this urban," Calvert said. "And we won a National Association of Counties National Achievement Award."

Produce from the farm, which has also included squash, pumpkins, and cantaloupes in the past, will also be featured in farmers' markets in each of the county's four precincts.

Calvert said the farm does not just serve the East Side, but rather serves all of Bexar County.

The proposed addition of an event center was not voted on this month but it is expected to resurface in future discussions among commissioners.

Commissioners in 2022 approved $2.3 million in improvements at the farm to add an open pavilion classroom with enclosed kitchen, on-site restrooms, paved roads and parking, a tractor barn, perimeter fencing, a pedestrian bridge, lighting, and landscaping.