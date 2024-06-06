GOP candidate for TX HD 117 arrested on DWI and weapon charges

Ben Mostyn, the Republican nominee for House District 117, has been arrested.

San Antonio police said Mostyn was behind the wheel during a single vehicle crash in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Interstate 10 West.

According to the police report, the officer arrived at the scene just before midnight Tuesday and found the single vehicle crash involving an intoxicated driver, who was placed under arrest.

Mostyn was found to be in possession of a handgun located on his right hip. The report added that the gun had a live round in the chamber.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Mostyn, 45, ran unopposed in the March primary and was set to face incumbent Rep. Philip Cortez, a Democrat, in the November election.

House District 117 covers western and southern Bexar County.

Mostyn is running for office on a public safety and tough-on-crime platform stating on his campaign website that “Crime in San Antonio is out of control.”

Mostyn has said he wants to “end Cashless Bail in Texas, which allows careers criminals back onto our streets within hours of their arrest.”

Mostyn was released on a $2,500 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for July 5.

Mostyn nor his staff responded to TPR's request for comment.