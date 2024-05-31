Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano announces run for mayor’s seat

Local tech entrepreneur and business owner Beto Altamirano announced his candidacy for the 2025 San Antonio mayor’s race on Friday with a campaign video and website.

“I’m running for mayor because the story of us is San Antonio’s next chapter,” Altamirano said in his campaign video. “Because this is our city and our moment.”

Altamirano's personal website leads with the titles, “Entrepreneur. Social Innovator. Advocate.”

Born in Mission, Texas, the 34-year-old graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in government and from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government with a master’s degree in public administration.

He moved to San Antonio in 2013 and then founded his company Irys Technology in 2017, formerly known as Cityflag, where he currently serves as CEO. The company is perhaps most known for developing the city’s 311 App.

Irys Technology currently has contracts with the Department of Defense and across the country.

Altamirano joined District 9 Councilmember John Courage and District 8 Councilmember Manny Pelaez in the official race for mayor next year after Mayor Ron Nirenberg terms out. He is the first person outside of city council to declare a run.

Altamirano has never held elected office before but has worked for John Kerry's 2012 presidential campaign and at the White House and U.S. State Department, according to an interview on the podcast "big city small town" with Robert Rivard last year.

He lay out his three top policy priorities on his campaign website: public safety, infrastructure, and economic development.

On public safety, his campaign website said law enforcement is crucial but that San Antonio “cannot simply police our way out of crime.” He expressed his support for hot-spot policing, the San Antonio Fear Free Environment (SAFFE) program, and community investments to prevent residents from turning to crime.

Altamirano has served as a board member and vice chair of the Port Authority of San Antonio, represented the United States on the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s Task Force on Digitalization in Energy, and served as public involvement specialist for the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The official launch event for his campaign will be held on Saturday at The Friendly Spot Ice House at 10:30 a.m.